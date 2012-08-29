Brazil's OGX names director for exploration

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil and gas company OGX , owned by the country’s wealthiest man, billionaire Eike Batista, said in a statement that it had promoted Paulo de Tarso Martins Guimaraes to director of exploration from executive manager for exploration.

The Rio de Janeiro-based start-up produced its first oil earlier this year, but its shares declined sharply after disappointing output from its OGX-26 well in the offshore Waimea complex.

The company’s shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange fell 5.8 percent to 6.16 reais ($3.02) early on Wednesday.

OGX said the current director for exploration, Paulo Ricardo dos Santos, would move to another role within the EBX group comprising OGX and other companies operating in sectors including mining, shipbuilding and logistics.