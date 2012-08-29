FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's OGX names director for exploration
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 29, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's OGX names director for exploration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil and gas company OGX , owned by the country’s wealthiest man, billionaire Eike Batista, said in a statement that it had promoted Paulo de Tarso Martins Guimaraes to director of exploration from executive manager for exploration.

The Rio de Janeiro-based start-up produced its first oil earlier this year, but its shares declined sharply after disappointing output from its OGX-26 well in the offshore Waimea complex.

The company’s shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange fell 5.8 percent to 6.16 reais ($3.02) early on Wednesday.

OGX said the current director for exploration, Paulo Ricardo dos Santos, would move to another role within the EBX group comprising OGX and other companies operating in sectors including mining, shipbuilding and logistics.

$1 = 2.0429 Brazilian reais Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.