UPDATE 1-Brazil OGX shares dive as exploration director replaced

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian oil and gas firm OGX tumbled 9 percent on Wednesday after the company, owned by billionaire Eike Batista, announced it was replacing its director for exploration.

The start-up, which produced its first oil earlier this year, said in a statement that it had promoted Paulo de Tarso Martins Guimaraes to director of exploration from executive manager for exploration. He replaced Paulo Ricardo dos Santos.

“When directors leave, it looks bad. It suggests there are internal problems in the company,” said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with the Renascenca brokerage in Sao Paulo.

OGX shares fell 9 percent to 5.95 reais on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Wednesday, weighing on the Bovespa index , which was down 1.4 percent.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company, part of Batista’s EBX conglomerate of companies that also operate in mining, shipbuilding and logistics, has seen its share price dive this year after announcing disappointing output from its OGX-26 well in the offshore Waimea complex.

OGX said dos Santos, the outgoing director for exploration, would move to another role within the EBX group.