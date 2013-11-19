FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petronas rescinds $850 mln deal for stake in OGX blocks -OGX
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Petronas rescinds $850 mln deal for stake in OGX blocks -OGX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company OGX, which is in bankruptcy and controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, said on Monday that Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) had rescinded a deal to buy a 40 percent stake in two of its oil blocks.

OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SAm said in a filing that it is analyzing taking legal action against Petronas. OGX filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 30 and day later warned that it expected to end up in arbitration over the deal struck with the Malaysian state oil company.

The companies announced the deal, originally valued at $850 million, in May. Petronas was to take a stake in two offshore Brazilian oil blocks, potentially throwing a lifeline to Batista as he sold off parts of his industrial empire to pay down debts.

Petronas had set as pre-condition for the deal that OGX restructure its debt. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.