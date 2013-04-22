FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of Brazil's OGX soar on report of stake sale to Lukoil
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 4 years

Shares of Brazil's OGX soar on report of stake sale to Lukoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, soared on Monday on reports that the company is negotiating the sale of a 40 percent stake to Russia’s Lukoil.

The Folha de S.Paulo said on Sunday that negotiations were at an advanced stage with Russia’s second-largest crude producer Lukoil, in a deal that would also involve Malaysia’s Petronas.

OGX said in a brief press statement that the newspaper report on the rescue plan was not accurate.

At 10:22 a.m. (1322 GMT), OGX shares were up 19.12 percent to 1.62 reais, which would be their biggest one-day gain in 4-1/2 years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.