FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's OGX says restarts offshore well interrupted in June
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 6, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's OGX says restarts offshore well interrupted in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - OGX Petroleo e Gas SA , Brazil’s No. 2 oil company by market value, restarted output over the weekend at an offshore well northeast of Rio de Janeiro where production was suspended in June, a company spokesman told Reuters Monday.

The well, known as OGX-26, is in an area known as the Waimea complex where OGX produced its first-ever oil earlier this year and lower than expected output led to sharp declines in the Rio de Janeiro-based company’s stock. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Jeb Blount; editing by Carol Bishopric)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.