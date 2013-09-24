FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago O'Hare International Airport to sell $899.1 mln revs
September 24, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Chicago O'Hare International Airport to sell $899.1 mln revs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chicago O‘Hare International Airport is planning to sell $899.1 million of new and refunding general airport senior lien revenue bonds on Oct. 2, a market source said on Tuesday.

The sale consists of $371.1 million of refunding bonds subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT) and $133.6 million non-AMT refunding bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

It also includes $80.1 million of new AMT bonds and $314.3 million non-AMT bonds, according to the POS.

J.P. Morgan is the lead manager on the sale.

