Ohio Governor vetoes 'heartbeat' abortion ban, signs 20-week legislation

CLEVELAND, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Republican Governor John Kasich signed into law a 20-week abortion ban on Tuesday, vetoing a stricter legislation that would have banned abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, as early as six weeks after conception.

Kasich, an abortion opponent, said in a statement that the proposed six-week legislation runs contrary to U.S. Supreme Court rulings on abortion and that the veto was "in the public interest." (Writing by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)