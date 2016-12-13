FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2016 / 9:38 PM / 8 months ago

Ohio Governor vetoes 'heartbeat' abortion ban, signs 20-week legislation

Kim Palmer

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Republican Governor John Kasich signed into law a 20-week abortion ban on Tuesday, vetoing a stricter legislation that would have banned abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, as early as six weeks after conception.

Kasich, an abortion opponent, said in a statement that the proposed six-week legislation runs contrary to U.S. Supreme Court rulings on abortion and that the veto was "in the public interest." (Writing by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)

