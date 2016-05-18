FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio House of Representatives approves bond bank legislation
May 18, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

Ohio House of Representatives approves bond bank legislation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - The Ohio House of Representatives has approved legislation creating a state bond bank that could give local governments and smaller municipal entities access to better terms when borrowing money in the municipal bond market.

“I am excited that House Bill 435 will allow many of our smaller entities to receive better terms and save taxpayer dollars through consolidation,” said Representative Jeff McClain, who sponsored the legislation.

A bond bank would issue bonds on behalf of a pool of small local borrowers who could access better terms and costs in a bulk debt sale than if they borrowed individually.

Under the bill, the bond bank would be run by the Treasurer of State’s office. The bill also creates a State Bond Bank Trust Fund, a separate entity from the state treasury that would receive the funds on behalf of municipalities.

If the Senate passes the legislation Ohio would join a number of other states that use bond banks to pool borrowing capacity for smaller local governments and projects. Both of Ohio’s legislative chambers are controlled by Republicans. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)

