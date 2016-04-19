Ohio man accused of plotting gov't attack can stand trial -judge

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday finalized a ruling that an Ohio man accused of plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol with guns and bombs was competent to stand trial.

U.S. District Judge Sandra Beckwith in Cincinnati preliminarily ruled on Monday that Christopher Cornell, 22, was competent and she finalized that decision in a filing.

Cornell, of Green Township, Ohio, near Cincinnati, was arrested in January 2015 and accused of plotting an attack using pipe bombs and bullets. He pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State militant group, attempted murder of government officials, possession of a firearm to commit a crime and solicitation to commit a violent crime.

Cornell, who is being held without bond, faces up to life in prison if convicted. A trial date has not been set.

Cornell researched the construction of pipe bombs, purchased a semi-automatic rifle and 600 rounds of ammunition, and made plans to travel to Washington to carry out the plot, according to the original indictment.

Last November, Beckwith ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Cornell after his attorneys questioned his mental competence.

A doctor chosen by Cornell’s attorney found that the defendant was competent to stand trial but also said he should be re-evaluated prior to any plea or trial, according to court documents. A second doctor, who met with Cornell at the court’s direction, agreed the defendant was competent to stand trial.

“The court concludes that a preponderance of the evidence establishes that defendant is competent to stand trial,” Beckwith wrote in her Tuesday order, citing forensic reports submitted by both parties, Bresler’s testimony, evidence filed by prosecutors and the defense, and letters written by Cornell while in jail.