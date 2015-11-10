FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two dead in Ohio after business jet crashes into building - media
November 10, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

Two dead in Ohio after business jet crashes into building - media

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

CLEVELAND, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Two people died after a business jet crashed into an apartment building approaching an Akron, Ohio airport on Tuesday afternoon, according to local media and authorities.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and local police confirmed a plane crash in Akron at around 3 p.m. local time (2000 GMT). The Cleveland Plain Dealer said that the pilot and co-pilot are dead, citing the Akron Fire Department.

It was not immediately known if there were other injuries in the crash.

FAA investigators were on their way to the accident, which involved a Hawker H25 business jet, and the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation, according to FAA Spokesman Tony Molinaro.

The jet had been approaching the Akron Fulton Airport, Molinaro said.

The crash also started a fire and Akron-based utility FirstEnergy Corp said it caused power outage for 1,500 customers around the airport.

“It appears that the plane clipped a couple of lines,” said Mark Durbin, a FirstEnergy spokesman. (Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland and Mary Wisniewski in Chicago, editing by G Crosse)

