4 months ago
U.S. appeals court to reconsider Ohio execution protocol
April 25, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. appeals court to reconsider Ohio execution protocol

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday said it would reconsider its recent decision blocking Ohio from using its lethal injection protocol to execute three death row inmates.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Ohio's request for "en banc" review of its April 6 decision, which upheld a preliminary injunction against the protocol issued in January by a lower court judge.

That decision was issued by a 2-1 panel, but Tuesday's order means the entire appeals court will review the issue. Oral argument was scheduled for June 14.

