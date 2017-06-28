By Chris Kenning
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO A divided U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday lifted a preliminary injunction against Ohio's lethal
injection process, potentially clearing the way for the state to
resume executions.
In an 8-6 ruling, the full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
overturned an injunction affirmed in April by a three-judge
panel from the court that had delayed executions in Ohio. The
state, which has its next execution scheduled in July, appealed
that injunction against the use of a three-drug protocol.
The appeals court's ruling on Wednesday disputed the
lower-court finding that it was likely that Ohio's use of
midazolam hydrochloride entailed a "substantial risk" of serious
pain that violated prisoners' constitutional rights against
cruel and unusual punishment. Midazolam is used to render
condemned inmates unconscious before two other drugs are
administered in executions.
"The district court's findings thus provide little support
for its conclusion that Ohio's three-drug protocol creates an
unconstitutional risk of pain," the majority opinion said.
Several U.S. states use midazolam in executions, including
Oklahoma and Arizona, where witnesses said inmates during past
executions appeared to twist in pain on death row gurneys.
Arizona previously agreed to stop using the sedative.
In the Wednesday ruling, the Cincinnati-based 6th Circuit
majority said that while the protocol might cause pain in some
cases, plaintiffs did not meet the legal standard showing the
method to be sure or very likely to cause serious pain. One
dissenting judge said the plaintiffs should be granted a trial
on the method's constitutionality before they are executed.
Allen Bohnert, one of the attorneys representing the death
row prisoners who brought the lawsuit, said in a statement he
would seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court.
"Ohio should not take the risk of continued botched
executions by going back to using these dangerous, unsuitable
drugs," he said.
The Ohio governor's office had postponed nine executions
because of the injunction including that of Ronald Phillips, who
was sentenced to death for the 1993 rape and murder of his
girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has
Phillips scheduled for execution on July 26, one of four
scheduled for 2017, and 23 more individuals scheduled through
2020.
Phillips would be the first execution in Ohio after a pause
of more than three years.
Department spokeswoman JoEllen Smith said in an email the
agency "remains committed to carrying out court-ordered
executions in a lawful, humane and dignified manner."