By Chris Kenning
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Ohio Governor John Kasich on Monday
delayed nine scheduled executions because of a court battle
being waged over the state's lethal injection protocol.
Kasich's office said the delay was necessary because of the
timing of a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on the
state's appeal of a court ruling that its execution process was
unconstitutional.
The Cincinnati-based appeals court has scheduled oral
arguments for June 14. The governor's office said that meant
postponing the planned May 10 execution of Ronald Phillips, who
was sentenced to death for the 1993 rape and murder of his
girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, and eight other executions
scheduled in the months afterward.
Allen Bohnert, a federal public defender representing two of
the inmates in the legal fight, could not be reached for comment
on Monday.
At issue is an injunction issued by a lower court after it
determined that it was likely that Ohio's use of midazolam
hydrochloride to render condemned inmates unconscious before two
other drugs are administered in executions entailed a
"substantial risk" of serious pain that violated their
constitutional rights against cruel and unusual punishment.
Several U.S. states use midazolam in executions, including
Oklahoma and Arizona, where witnesses said inmates appeared to
twist in pain on death row gurneys.
Questions about the drug's effectiveness were highlighted
recently in Arkansas when it executed its fourth inmate in eight
days before its supply of midazolam expired. Witnesses said the
condemned man jerked and gasped for air for about 30 seconds a
few minutes after his execution began.
Robert Dunham, executive director of the non-profit Death
Penalty Information Center, said on Monday it was unclear if the
appeals court case would ultimately resolve the debate over the
use of the sedative in executions.
Death penalty states once used an anesthetic in their mixes
until major pharmaceutical companies began banning sales to
prison systems about six years ago because of ethical concerns.
In response, several states, including Ohio, turned to new
mixes that included midazolam.
Monday's postponement in Ohio marked the latest setback for
death penalty supporters after executions in the Midwest state
were set to resume in January 2017. There had been a three-year
pause in executions because prison officials faced difficulties
obtaining the needed drugs.
Ohio's last execution took place in January 2014 when it put
Dennis McGuire to death for the 1993 rape and murder of a
pregnant woman.