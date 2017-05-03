By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Ohio legislators took a step toward
allowing fracking in state parks, adding a provision in a
pending budget that would strip the governor of the ability to
control the issuing of licenses for the oil and gas drilling
practice that has raised environmental concerns.
The provision, added on Tuesday by the Republican-controlled
House, would allow the state legislature instead of the governor
to control appointments to the Oil and Gas Commission
responsible for issuing drilling licenses for state lands.
Governor John Kasich, a Republican, has not named any
members to the four-member commission since signing the bill
that created the group in 2011. This has effectively halted any
fracking in parks.
Fracking opponents complained that the legislature was now
trying to find a way to allow fracking without the proper
safeguards to ensure public safety.
“It is an end run by Republicans in the legislature to
facilitate more fracking and drilling in Ohio state parks,”
David Leland, a Democratic state representative from Columbus
who voted against the budget partly due to the measure, said on
Wednesday.
Fracking, short for hydraulic fracturing, involves injecting
water, sand and chemicals into wells to fracture shale and
release natural gas and oil. Critics say the practice has
polluted water supplies, while backers say it supplies needed
energy resources.
Proponents of the provision said it would not necessarily
result in widespread drilling and fracking in state parks.
“The provision is simply an attempt to fill that committee,”
Ben Miller, spokesman for the Ohio House Republicans, said on
Wednesday.
Separately, four conservation groups have sued the U.S.
Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management in an attempt to
halt fracking plans in Ohio's only national forest.
Nearly a fifth of Ohio has geographical potential for shale
gas drilling, said Nathan Johnson, public director of the Ohio
Environmental Council, an environmental group.
The proposed budget must be approved by the
Republican-controlled state senate by July 1.
Kasich spokeswoman Emmalee Kalmbach would not comment on
whether Kasich would use a line-item veto to kill the provision.
In an email, Kalmbach said only that the governor does not weigh
in on pending legislation, but is confident he can work with
lawmakers to “find the right way forward, preserve our
jobs-friendly climate and show the world that Ohio can manage
its affairs well in the face of all kinds of challenges.”