Four conservation groups on Tuesday sued the
U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management in an attempt
to halt fracking plans in a portion of Ohio's only national
forest.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Columbus, argues
that the federal agencies failed to sufficiently analyze risks
to watersheds, public health, climate and endangered species
including Indiana bats, before auctioning 670 acres (270
hectares) in December of the Wayne National Forest in southeast
Ohio for eventual hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, of
underground shale.
The groups are seeking an injunction to halt oil and gas
leasing and development until a new assessment can be made.
Fracking involves injecting water, sand and chemicals into wells
to fracture shale and release natural gas and oil.
U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Babete Anderson declined to
comment, citing pending litigation. Bureau of Land Management
officials could not be reached immediately for comment.
The Ohio Oil and Gas Association Executive Vice President
Shawn Bennett said in a statement that the Forest Service had
conducted an environmental assessment and found no significant
impact would occur from fracking.
The portion for forest in question, known as the Marietta
Unit, is located near Ohio's border with West Virginia along the
Ohio River. The Bureau of Land Management's environmental
assessment previously found no significant impact in opening
leasing to gas and oil companies.
Conservation groups who filed the suit, including the Ohio
Sierra Club and the Ohio Environmental Council, argued fracking
would bring roads, well pads and gas lines into the state's only
national forest, destroy Indiana bat habitat and other
threatened species, and pollute watersheds and water supplies.
"Pollution from fracking would be disastrous for the people
who depend on this water," said Taylor McKinnon, public lands
campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity, another group
participating in the lawsuit.
The leases do not automatically allow companies to drill.
They would still need to get additional permits for that.
Nathan Johnson, of the Ohio Environmental Council, said
fracking in eastern and southeastern Ohio has become
increasingly common since 2010 and is currently occurring just
outside portions of the national forest.
The conservation groups have also filed an administrative
appeal with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of the March 2017
lease sale, and intend to expand the lawsuit to include
violations of the Endangered Species Act, McKinnon said.