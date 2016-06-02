Ohio prosecutor reviewing Cincinnati Zoo gorilla case

(Reuters) - Prosecutors are reviewing a police investigation into the parents of a 3-year-old boy who fell into a gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo last Saturday, prompting the killing of an endangered gorilla.

A statement on the website for Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said the earliest he would conclude his review would be Friday.

Cincinnati police have said the child's parents and family were the target of the probe and not the operation or safety of the zoo.

Deters' office did not return a call for comment beyond the statement.

A 17-year-old western lowland silverback gorilla named Harambe was shot and killed by Cincinnati Zoo staff after the boy fell into the enclosure. These gorillas are critically endangered and the killing of Harambe triggered intense criticism of the zoo and the boy's parents.

Witnesses said the boy had expressed a desire to get into the enclosure and climbed over a 3-foot (1-meter) barrier, then fell 15 feet (4.6 m) into a moat.

The family, whose name has been withheld by police, has declined to comment on the investigation. They said on social media that the child had a concussion and some scrapes, and through a spokeswoman on Wednesday that he was doing well.

Outrage over the gorilla's death has mounted and online petitions at change.org have collected hundreds of thousands of signatures demanding "Justice for Harambe."

The animal rights group Stop Animal Exploitation Now said on Tuesday that it would file a negligence complaint against the zoo with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The group is seeking the maximum penalty of $10,000.

U.S. zoos are left to decide under federal rules how to make animal exhibits safe.