By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Cleveland's police union will file a
lawsuit in the coming months against toy gun manufacturers, an
attempt to restrict production of realistic designs like the one
a child was playing with before he was fatally shot by officers
in the city, a lawyer for the group told local media.
Tamir Rice, 12, was playing with a toy gun that fired
pellets on a Cleveland playground in 2014 when he was fatally
shot by a police officer, one of a string of killings that
fueled protests against the use of deadly force by U.S. police,
particularly against minorities.
The similarities between the toy gun Rice was playing with
and a real handgun became a focal point of the incident when
prosecutors decided in 2015 not to file charges against officers
involved in the shooting.
Both Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and former county
prosecutor Tim McGinty previously blamed the toy gun, in part,
for the shooting.
"These fake weapons put the community at risk, put law
enforcement at risk, something has to be done," Henry Hilow, an
attorney for the Cleveland Patrolmen's Association, said during
an interview with local ABC affiliate WEWS-TV on Monday in
revealing plans to file the lawsuit in federal court.
Hilow could not be reached to comment.
The civil lawsuit would not seek financial damages but
instead would look to force toy gun producers to manufacture
guns that are easily distinguishable from real weapons, Hilow
told the TV station.
Hilow did not say which toy companies would be targeted by
the lawsuit or when exactly the lawsuit will be filed.
When reached by telephone, Subodh Chandra, an attorney for
the Rice family, said he was unaware of the news regarding the
lawsuit, and declined to comment.
In 2015, a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to charge
Cleveland Police Department officers Frank Garmback or Timothy
Loehmann, who fired the shot that killed Rice. Both officers now
face administrative charges that could result in suspension or
termination.
Hilow represents both men, who remain on desk duty, but
would like to return to active patrol.
In March, a police dispatcher was suspended eight days for
failing to warn the officers a 911 caller had described the
scene as probably a child with a fake gun.
Last year, Cleveland settled a civil lawsuit the Rice family
filed for $6 million.
(Writing and additional reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in
Chicago)