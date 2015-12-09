Ohio man charged in soliciting murder of U.S. military members

CLEVELAND, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A 25-year-old Ohio man has been indicted on multiple federal charges for posting the names and addresses of United States military members on social media sites and calling for their deaths, officials said on Wednesday.

A six-count indictment was filed on Tuesday against Terrence McNeil of Akron in U.S. District Court that included three counts of solicitation of a crime of violence and three counts of threatening military personnel, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland said in a statement. No arraignment has been scheduled.

McNeil’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

If convicted, McNeil faces a maximum of 20 years for each count of solicitation and a maximum of five years in prison for each threat count.

The hospital worker was arrested on Nov. 12 by U.S. Marshals in Akron.

According to the indictment, McNeil professed his support of the Islamic State on several social media websites, including Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr. The Islamic State is a designated foreign terrorist organization that has seized territory in Iraq and Syria, kidnapped and beheaded captives and declared a modern caliphate.

One of the married couple who killed 14 people last week in a California shooting rampage that the FBI is investigating as an act of terrorism is believed by investigator to have pledged allegiance to the leader of Islamic State on Facebook just before the killings.

Prosecutors said in September that McNeil used a Tumblr account to post several dozen photographs, names and addresses of U.S. military personnel, along with an image of a handgun and a knife with text that reads “... and kill them wherever you find them.”

“While we aggressively defend First Amendment rights, the individual arrested went far beyond free speech by reposting names and addresses of 100 U.S. service members, all with the intent to have them killed,” said Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony of the FBI’s Cleveland Division. (Reporting by Kim Palmer; editing by Ben Klayman and G Crosse)