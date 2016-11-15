Ex-mayor of Niles, Ohio indicted on corruption charges

(Reuters) - The former mayor of Niles, Ohio was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday on dozens of charges including public corruption and operating an illegal gambling house, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said.

Ralph Infante, 61, who served as mayor from 1992 until January this year, was indicted on 56 counts including 44 felonies, among them tampering with records, money laundering, and obstruction of justice.

He also faces misdemeanor counts over allegations that he operated a gambling house at Itam 39, a bar and grill in Girard, Ohio. In all, the indictment said Infante received nearly $200,000 in unreported cash, income and gifts, which the prosecutor described as bribes.

A lawyer for Infante could not immediately be reached for comment. Niles is a city of about 19,000 people in northeastern Ohio about 70 miles from Cleveland.

The Trumbull County grand jury also indicted his wife Judy Infante, 67, for assisting her husband in tampering with records.

The indictment also names City of Niles employee Scott Shaffer, 51, over allegations that he sold city property for cash without returning those funds to the city auditor and using city property and equipment for personal reasons for more than a decade.

And in an unusual move, the indictment also charged the bar and grill for operating a gambling house and possessing criminal tools, among other charges, which could lead to financial penalties against it.

"Today's indictment and the investigation regarding the City of Niles are the latest efforts my office has undertaken to help fight corruption in the Mahoning Valley," DeWine said in a statement.