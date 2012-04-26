FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OHL sees 1.2 bln eur capital gain from Abertis deal
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 26, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

OHL sees 1.2 bln eur capital gain from Abertis deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spanish builder OHL estimates a pretax capital gain of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from the sale of toll road assets in Brazil and Chile to motorway firm Abertis, management said on a conference call on Thursday.

OHL and Abertis struck a deal late Tuesday that will give the builder at least 10 percent of the motorway firm in exchange for the Latin American assets.

An OHL director also said there may be opportunities to increase the builder’s long-term construction portfolio thanks to the deal with Abertis.

$1 = 0.7585 euros Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.