OHL sees 1.2 bln eur capital gain from Abertis deal

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spanish builder OHL estimates a pretax capital gain of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from the sale of toll road assets in Brazil and Chile to motorway firm Abertis, management said on a conference call on Thursday.

OHL and Abertis struck a deal late Tuesday that will give the builder at least 10 percent of the motorway firm in exchange for the Latin American assets.

An OHL director also said there may be opportunities to increase the builder’s long-term construction portfolio thanks to the deal with Abertis.