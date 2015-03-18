FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market awaits update on new OHL bond
March 18, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Market awaits update on new OHL bond

Robert Smith

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL) is still to complete its high-yield bond deal, which was scheduled to price on Tuesday, with the market awaiting communication from the deal’s leads.

“There’s no update yet, but there should be an update later today,” said a banker on the Spanish construction group’s deal.

Global coordinators Credit Suisse, RBS and UBS billed the EUR425m transaction as a “drive-by”, which means that it should price on the same day it was announced.

But nothing had emerged by Tuesday evening, despite the leads setting price talk of 5.5% to 5.75% earlier in the afternoon on the eight-year non-call three senior bond.

The delay could stem from investor push back on pricing after Credit Suisse supplanted Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the deal’s left-lead at the last minute, by offering to sell the bond at tighter prices.

“Not sure how they can get to 5.5%, especially as the market feels very weak today,” said an investor on Tuesday.

Multiple market sources said that Credit Suisse provided hard underwriting, essentially backstopping the deal if it cannot sell at a certain price.

The uncertainty is starting to impact the prices of OHL’s outstanding bonds in the secondary market on Wednesday.

“The bonds are all drifting lower while we wait for the new issue,” said one investor, who saw the company’s 4.75% 2022 senior bond quoted at a cash price of just 93.75.

This bond was bid at 97 at the start of Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
