OHL's high-yield bond could price on Thursday - source

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - A high-yield bond for Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL) is now entering its third day of execution, but could price on Thursday now the market is recovering, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Global coordinators Credit Suisse, RBS and UBS announced the 425m eight-year non-call three senior bond on Tuesday morning to price later that day, setting price talk at 5.5 to 5.75% in the afternoon.

“The market has been very volatile and it did not make any sense to rush the deal out, as you live with that outcome forever,” said the source.

“The market has traded up today, things are looking very good, so we’re expecting an update for the market today or potentially even pricing today.”

The source added that the deal’s order books are oversubscribed, and that the banks involved are discussing terms with the issuer at the moment.

Multiple market sources said that Credit Suisse provided hard underwriting, providing a backstop for the deal if it cannot sell at a certain price. The bank supplanted Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the deal’s left-lead at the last minute by offering to sell the bond at tighter prices.

A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment on whether the deal had been underwritten. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)