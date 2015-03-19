FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OHL high-yield bond downsized to 325m - source
March 19, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

OHL high-yield bond downsized to 325m - source

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - A high-yield bond for Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL) has been downsized by 100m to 325m, according to a market source, and is now expected to price on Thursday.

Guidance has now been set on the deal at 6.25 to 6.5% yield, including original issue discount, with books closing at 1400 GMT for pricing later in the day.

Global coordinators Credit Suisse, RBS and UBS announced the 425m eight-year non-call three senior bond on Tuesday morning to price later that day, setting price talk at 5.5 to 5.75% in the afternoon.

The bond struggled to sell at this level, however, causing a delay to the deal’s execution. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)

