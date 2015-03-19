UPDATE 1-OHL high-yield bond downsized to 325m

(Updates with background throughout)

By Robert Smith

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL) has reduced the size of its high-yield bond while widening out price talk substantially, after struggling to sell a larger deal at tighter levels.

Global coordinators Credit Suisse, RBS and UBS announced the deal as a 425m eight-year non-call three senior bond on Tuesday morning to price later that day, setting price talk at 5.5 to 5.75% in the afternoon.

But leads have now downsized the deal by 100m to 325m, while revising price talk to 6.25 to 6.5% yield, including original issue discount. Books are now closing at 1400 GMT for pricing later in the day.

The revisions could be costly for the banks running the deal.

Multiple market sources said that Credit Suisse provided hard underwriting, providing a backstop for the deal if it cannot sell at a certain price. The bank supplanted Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the deal’s left-lead at the last minute by offering to sell the bond at tighter prices.

A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment on whether the deal had been underwritten.

Several market participants speculated the backstop is around the level of where the deal was first whispered to investors, 5.375-5.5%, ahead of formal price talk. The banks may have been able to renegotiate terms with the issuer, however.

Several high yield bankers argued that this was far too aggressive.

“I get that they wanted to take risk, but taking risk in this sector doesn’t make any sense,” said one.

Concerns around accounting practices at Spanish construction and concession firms were triggered when Abengoa reclassified a bond as non-recourse debt in November last year. These transparency fears were not helped by the fact that OHL’s 2014 financials presented in the deal’s offering memorandum are unaudited.

“Why couldn’t they have waited a few more weeks until the audited numbers were ready?” asked one investor.

Hard underwriting is normally seen on LBO and M&A financing, where an acquirer needs committed financing. Refinancing deals in contrast are usually done on a best efforts basis, allowing banks to pull the trade from the market without taking a hit to their balance sheets.

But bankers said that the events around OHL are not without precedent in European high-yield, who cited an Alcatel-Lucent deal from late 2010. Goldman Sachs snatched the coveted left lead role on the 500m five-year bond by underwriting the deal, bringing in Citigroup as a bookrunner to displace a rival group of banks.

The bonds struggled, however, and in order to price Goldman had to retain a large portion of bonds. A source close to the deal said that the US bank actually ended up making money on the trade, by slowly dripping the bonds into the market over a period of months as conditions improved. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)