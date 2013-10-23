Spanish builder OHL to issue 75 mln euros of bonds in Mexico

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spanish construction company OHL said on Wednesday it would issue 75 million euros ($103.3 million) of bonds that convert into shares in its subsidiary OHL Mexico.

The bonds, which mature on April 25, 2018, have a conversion price of 2.7 euros per share in OHL Mexico. Investment bank UBS will sell the bonds to investors outside of the U.S., Australia, Canada and Japan, according to OHL’s stock market notice.

The company already issued 300 million euros of convertible bonds earlier this year.