Spain's OHL names former Vueling chief as new CEO

MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure firm OHL said on Tuesday it had appointed Josep Pique, a former government minister and former head of budget airline Vueling, to the newly-created role of chief executive.

Pique served in governments of the conservative People’s Party between 1996 and 2003 as industry minister, foreign minister and science minister.

He has also been the Spanish government’s representative on the board of aerospace firm EADS since February 2012.