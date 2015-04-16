FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's OHL says refinancing loan backed by Abertis shares
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's OHL says refinancing loan backed by Abertis shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 16 (Reuters) - Spanish builder OHL said on Thursday it had signed a 273 million euro ($293 million) three year loan with UBS, backed by shares it owns in infrastructure group Abertis, to refinance another loan also secured by Abertis stock.

OHL said it had also entered a derivatives deal with UBS to protect itself against potential big swings in Abertis’ share price.

In a separate statement to Spain’s stock market regulator, UBS said that along with other banks it was placing a package of just over 12 million Abertis shares borrowed in the market, worth 1.34 percent of the firm’s capital, to cover a derivatives deal with OHL. ($1 = 0.9320 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.