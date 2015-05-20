Spain's OHL says has found no irregularities with Mexico unit

MADRID, May 20 (Reuters) - Spanish builder OHL said on Wednesday an internal investigation had found that its Mexican unit, which has been caught up in a scandal over corruption allegations, had not acted in an irregular manner.

The firm has been investigating accusations it overcharged the government of the State of Mexico for public works.

OHL said in a statement that the internal probe had concluded that all legal requirements were met in relation to a motorway concessions it is involved with, and that there had been no financial losses for the State of Mexico. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)