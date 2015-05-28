FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in OHL Mexico fall more than 5 pct after scandals
May 28, 2015

Shares in OHL Mexico fall more than 5 pct after scandals

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Shares in OHL Mexico fell on Thursday, hurt by a recent series of leaked recordings of individuals, alleged to be OHL Mexico officials, discussing overcharging for public works and making a hotel payment for a state government official.

OHL Mexico shares fell more than 5 percent to 21.28 pesos per share in mid-morning trading on Thursday.

Mexico’s Communications and Transport Ministry said earlier this week it will ask the Public Administration Ministry (SFP) to audit its contracts with the builder.

Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez

