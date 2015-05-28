Shares in OHL Mexico fall more than 5 pct after scandals

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Shares in OHL Mexico fell on Thursday, hurt by a recent series of leaked recordings of individuals, alleged to be OHL Mexico officials, discussing overcharging for public works and making a hotel payment for a state government official.

OHL Mexico shares fell more than 5 percent to 21.28 pesos per share in mid-morning trading on Thursday.

Mexico’s Communications and Transport Ministry said earlier this week it will ask the Public Administration Ministry (SFP) to audit its contracts with the builder.