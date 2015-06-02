FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OHL Mexico share buybacks on hold until after probe - executive
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

OHL Mexico share buybacks on hold until after probe - executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 2 (Reuters) - Embattled construction firm OHL Mexico cannot activate a share repurchase program until probes into corruption allegations are complete, a company executive said on a conference call on Tuesday.

Shares in the company have been hurt by a recent series of leaked recordings of individuals, alleged to be OHL Mexico officials, discussing overcharging for public works and making a hotel payment for a state government official.

The executive added that the company would wait for the results of audit before continuing ongoing negotiations of various concessions.

Reporting by Cyntia Barrera and Tomas Sarmiento

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.