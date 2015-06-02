OHL Mexico share buybacks on hold until after probe - executive

MEXICO CITY, June 2 (Reuters) - Embattled construction firm OHL Mexico cannot activate a share repurchase program until probes into corruption allegations are complete, a company executive said on a conference call on Tuesday.

Shares in the company have been hurt by a recent series of leaked recordings of individuals, alleged to be OHL Mexico officials, discussing overcharging for public works and making a hotel payment for a state government official.

The executive added that the company would wait for the results of audit before continuing ongoing negotiations of various concessions.