OHL Mexico says will re-start 550 mln peso share buy-back scheme
June 12, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

OHL Mexico says will re-start 550 mln peso share buy-back scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - OHL Mexico, the local unit of Spanish construction firm OHL, said on Friday it will re-start a share buy-back scheme, with 550 million pesos ($35.66 million) available for the purchases until April 2016.

Shares in the company briefly rose more than 6 percent following the announcement, before paring gains to around 4 percent.

Last week, OHL Mexico said it would suspend its share buy-back scheme.

Shares in the company have been hit in recent weeks by leaked recordings of individuals alleged to be OHL Mexico officials discussing overcharging for public works and making a hotel payment for a state government official.

$1 = 15.4228 pesos Reporting by Cyntia Barrera

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
