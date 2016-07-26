Australia's IFM in talks with OHL over buyout of Mexican unit -source

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Australian fund management firm IFM is in talks with Spanish builder OHL over a deal to take the latter's Mexican unit private, a source familiar with the discussions said on Tuesday.

OHL owns 56 percent of OHL Mexico and would keep its stake at that level in the event of a buyout, the source said.

An OHL spokesman in Madrid declined to comment and a spokesman for IFM in London said the firm did not comment on speculation linked to acquisitions. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Carlos Ruano and Angus Berwick)