Mexico securities watchdog pays visit to OHL Mexico offices

MEXICO CITY, May 14 (Reuters) - Mexico’s securities regulator said on Thursday it was paying a visit to the offices of OHL Mexico, the troubled local unit of Spanish infrastructure group OHL, which has been embroiled in a corruption scandal.

The Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV) said in a statement that it was visiting the company’s offices to make sure the firm was acting to protect the interests of “investors and the market in general.”

Shares in OHL Mexico have plunged since recordings appeared on YouTube in which executives are heard discussing overcharging for public works.

The company has launched an investigation into the matter, but says it has not acted illegally and that the recordings were edited to distort their content.

OHL could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Diane Craft)