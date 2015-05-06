FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OHL Mexico shares slump, traders cite secret recordings
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 6, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

OHL Mexico shares slump, traders cite secret recordings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - Shares in the Mexican unit of Spanish builder OHL tumbled to a four-month low on Wednesday after the release of recordings that appeared to show executives discussing overcharging the government but which the company dismissed as a montage.

OHL described the recordings as “espionage” and said in a statement the voices had been edited, taking comments out of context and distorting what they were saying.

A source close to OHL Mexico confirmed that the voices belonged to executives of the company.

Shares in OHL Mexico fell nearly 12 percent to close at 26.07 and traders blamed the posting of the recordings online.

Mexico’s government has suffered from a series of corruption scandals surrounding public work contracts. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Cyntia Barrera; Editing by Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.