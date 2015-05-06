CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-OHL Mexico shares slump, traders cite secret recordings

(Corrects share price close)

By Cyntia Barrera

MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - Shares of the Mexican unit of Spanish builder OHL tumbled to a four-month low on Wednesday after the release of recordings that appeared to show executives discussing overcharging the government but which the company dismissed as a montage.

OHL described the recordings as “espionage” and said in a statement the voices had been edited, taking comments out of context and distorting what they were saying.

“This is a clear attempt to smear the company and its executives,” OHL Mexico said in a statement.

Shares of OHL Mexico fell nearly 12 percent to close at 27.07 pesos and traders blamed the posting of the recordings online.

A source close to OHL Mexico confirmed that the voices belonged to executives of the company and that comments were part of a negotiating strategy related to an expressway concession.

“The conversations are internal to the company between executives regarding a negotiating strategy,” the source said.

“Everything is under negotiation, so any leak or manipulation ... (of) these conversations is a criminal act,” the source added. “This has been edited to make people look bad.”

Mexico’s government has suffered from a series of corruption scandals surrounding public work contracts. (Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Simon Gardner, Bernard Orr)