Spain's OHL core profit 967 mln euros, down 7 pct y/y

MADRID, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spanish constructor OHL said on Thursday full-year core profit slipped 7 percent from a year earlier, to 967 million euros ($1.1 billion), weighed down by lower returns in its key market of Mexico after a drop in inflation.

That compared to a Reuters poll for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1 billion euros.

Full-year revenue beat expectations, rising 20 percent from a year earlier to 4.37 billion euros compared to 4.14 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Net profit more than doubled to 55.6 million euros, the company said. ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)