FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's OHL core profit 967 mln euros, down 7 pct y/y
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's OHL core profit 967 mln euros, down 7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spanish constructor OHL said on Thursday full-year core profit slipped 7 percent from a year earlier, to 967 million euros ($1.1 billion), weighed down by lower returns in its key market of Mexico after a drop in inflation.

That compared to a Reuters poll for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1 billion euros.

Full-year revenue beat expectations, rising 20 percent from a year earlier to 4.37 billion euros compared to 4.14 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Net profit more than doubled to 55.6 million euros, the company said. ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.