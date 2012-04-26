FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's OHL shares suspended - regulator
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 26, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's OHL shares suspended - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Trading in the shares of Spanish builder OHL was suspended on Thursday, stock market regulator CNMV said in a statement.

The suspension came after the company said it expected hefty capital gains from the sale of assets in Brazil and Chile to Abertis.

OHL shares hit a low of 18.82 euros before a conference call on its deal with Abertis, but pared losses when management said it expected 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in capital gains from the Abertis deal.

OHL shares last changed hands down 1.0 percent at 19.95 euros.

$1 = 0.7585 euros Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.