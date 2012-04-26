Spain's OHL shares suspended - regulator

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Trading in the shares of Spanish builder OHL was suspended on Thursday, stock market regulator CNMV said in a statement.

The suspension came after the company said it expected hefty capital gains from the sale of assets in Brazil and Chile to Abertis.

OHL shares hit a low of 18.82 euros before a conference call on its deal with Abertis, but pared losses when management said it expected 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in capital gains from the Abertis deal.

OHL shares last changed hands down 1.0 percent at 19.95 euros.