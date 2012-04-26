FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's OHL share trading to resume at 1430 GMT
April 26, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's OHL share trading to resume at 1430 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - The trading suspension in shares of Spanish builder OHL will be lifted at 1630 local time (1430 GMT) on Thursday, stock market regulator CNMV said in a statement.

Trading was suspended earlier on Thursday while OHL’s management provided forward-looking statements during a conference call on its recent asset deal with Abertis.

The builder later made a regulatory filing with the key figures provided during the conference call, including an estimated 1.2 billion euro ($1.6 billion) capital gain from the sale of assets to Abertis. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)

