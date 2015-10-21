Spain's Villar Mir to hold 50.01 pct in OHL after rights issue

MADRID, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s OHL said on Wednesday core shareholder Grupo Villar Mir has retained sufficient subscription rights to maintain a 50.01 percent stake in the company after the builder’s capital hike.

In a statement to the market regulator, OHL said Villar Mir had acquired 3.2 million OHL shares through a equity swap contract with Natixis.

Villar Mir had also sold 1.6 million subscription rights for 3.2 million ordinary shares as part of the builder’s rights issue to Tyrus Capital, OHL said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)