SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Brazil's largest fixed line carrier Oi SA on Monday unveiled a debt restructuring proposal, offering to sell assets and a debt-for-equity swap option to restructure about 65.4 billion reais ($20.04 billion) of liabilities.

Oi filed for protection from creditors on June 20 in the country's biggest-ever bankruptcy case, involving 65.4 billion reais ($19.3 billion) in bonds, bank debt and operating liabilities.

In a securities filing on Monday, Oi offered four payment options to unsecured creditors such as bondholders owed approximately 34 billion reais. At the same time, the company said it is willing to repay secured creditors such as the Brazil's BNDES development bank in full over the course of 15 years.

Brazil's Oi offered to exchange up to 32.3 billion reais ($9.90 billion) in unsecured debt for equity under the plan, which would give lenders up to 85 percent of the company's capital, according to the filings.

Creditors willing to commit new funding to help the company exit bankruptcy will receive priority in their debt repayment schedule, Oi said. While unsecured creditors will be repaid in 17 years with a seven-year grace period, lenders committing new financing will be repaid in 10 years.

Unsecured lenders may also choose another repayment option, with interest payments at 8 percent per year plus 1 percent of the TR referential rate for claims denominated in local currency. Under this option, the principal on the debt will be settled in 14 semi-annual payments beginning in the 11th year, according to the filing.

Brazil's Oi also proposed converting about 10 billion reais of regulatory fines owed to industry watchdog Anatel into investment commitments. ($1 = 3.2637 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)