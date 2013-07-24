Brazil's Oi to forego dividend payment after breaching debt limit

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications group Grupo Oi SA will forego a dividend payment next month after breaching debt limits agreed upon with shareholders in the second quarter.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a securities filing on Wednesday that net debt surpassed three times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure known as the leverage ratio, in the quarter. “That necessary condition was not attained to execute the payment of dividends to shareholders in the month of August,” the filing, referring to the breaching of the leverage ratio limit, said.