Brazil's Oi holders pass simplified structure

By Sérgio Spagnuolo and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Oi, the largest Brazilian telecommunications conglomerate, approved on Monday a plan to simplify its complex structure as part of a broader program aimed at cutting costs and boosting transparency.

Under terms of the plan, Oi’s current structure, consisting of three listed companies and a total of seven classes of shares, will be streamlined into one single company that will be named Oi SA and float two classes of stock.

Brasil Telecom SA will be the surviving unit in the revamped structure, gobbling up holding companies Telemar Norte Leste and Tele Norte Leste Participações, Oi said in a securities filing. Shareholders of Brasil Telecom will also be paid an extra dividend in compensation for agreeing to absorb the other units.

Since the creation of the group in early 2009, at least three attempts to simplify Oi’s structure have collapsed, mainly due to opposition from minority shareholders, who have long complained of unequal treatment from controlling shareholders. The changes will help the company generate savings worth 100 million reais ($58 million) a year in costs, expenses and integration.

“The majority of shareholders will benefit from more liquidity and a greater value of this asset,” Chief Executive Francisco Valim told investors in a conference call.

Shares of Brasil Telecom and Tele Norte Leste gained, showing investors’ endorsement of the plan -- the first step in a turnaround of the Rio de Janeiro-based company as it competes against the local wireless and fixed-line units of Mexico’s America Movil, Spain’s Telefónica and Italy’s Telecom Italia.

The group has struggled since its founding to generate the necessary cash to cut massive debt, invest at the same pace of its rivals and pay the high dividends demanded by its controlling shareholders -- Brazilian conglomerates La Fonte and Andrade Gutierrez, Portugal Telecom and some Brazilian state-owned entities.

“We are expanding our capital expenditures. Obviously this corporate restructuring will facilitate that process,” Valim added.

Oi is the byproduct of a government-engineered takeover of Brasil Telecom by larger rival Telemar. Brazil’s then-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva encouraged the deal to create a company with the clout to face off Telefónica and America Movil, which control the largest mobile carrier and pay-TV services in Brazil, respectively.

SHARES GAIN

Shares of Tele Norte Leste rose for a third day, gaining 3.9 percent on Monday. Brasil Telecom’s common shares rose for a third day as well, while the company’s preferred stock rose for the second day in three.

Shares of Telemar dropped 0.2 percent, capping two days of gains.

Under the terms, minority shareholders of Tele Norte Leste and Telemar will have 30 days to exercise their withdrawal rights, while shareholders of Brasil Telecom will be eligible for the bonus dividend of 2.543 reais ($1.49) per share.

The cash cost of that one-time dividend will be about 770 million reais ($453 million).