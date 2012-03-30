Brazil's Oi net falls 80 pct, but beats forecast

March 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi booked an 80 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as it struggled to recapture wireless market share.

The company posted net income of 140.7 million reais ($77.06 million), down from 704.8 million reais a year earlier, but beating expectations of 79 million reais from six analysts in a Reuters survey.

Oi, which holds a distant fourth place in the wireless market, has seen a steady exodus of users away from its fixed-line services. Spending to beef up its mobile operation has also hurt profit margins.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit, fell 36.8 percent to 524 million reais.

EBITDA as a share of revenue, or EBITDA margin, fell 9.7 percentage points to 23.4 percent.