10 months ago
Brazil's Anatel to monitor Oi board meetings after barring members
November 8, 2016 / 8:21 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Anatel to monitor Oi board meetings after barring members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel has decided to monitor every board meeting of wireless carrier Oi SA from now on, after barring two members appointed by a major shareholder.

Speaking at an industry event in São Paulo on Tuesday, Anatel President Juarez Quadros also said the agency is analyzing options to intervene in the debt-laden carrier should it fail to meet mandatory regulatory goals. Oi SA made Brazil's largest bankruptcy protection filing in June to restructure about 65 billion reais ($20.50 billion) of liabilities. ($1 = 3.1704 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
