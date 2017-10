SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi posted a n et profit of 346 million reais f or the first quarter, up 272 pe rcent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing late Monday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization r ose 1.4 percent from a year earlier to 2 billion reais. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)