a year ago
July 8, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

Three firms pursuing mandate to administer Oi creditor protection -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 8 (Reuters) - Alvarez & Marsal, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte & Touche are pursuing a mandate to administer the bankruptcy protection process for Brazilian telecommunications group Oi SA, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Oi filed last month for court protection from creditors on 65.4 billion real ($19.9 billion) of bonds, bank debt and operating liabilities. The judge in charge of the case has asked telecom watchdog Anatel to propose candidates for the role, and on Friday the regulator extended the deadline for applications to July 11.

$1 = 3.29 Brazilian reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
