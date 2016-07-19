FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil recommends four firms for Oi in-court administrator role
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil recommends four firms for Oi in-court administrator role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel proposed on Tuesday a list of four candidates to become the in-court administrator of phone carrier Oi SA, which last month filed for the nation's biggest-ever reorganization.

Brasilia-based Anatel picked Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC, BDO LLP, Deloitte & Touche LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers as candidates for the role, Anatel said in a statement. The list was sent to Fernando Cesar Ferreira Viana, a Rio de Janeiro judge overseeing Oi's bankruptcy protection proceedings, the statement said.

Anatel asked Viana on Tuesday to assess whether business relations between PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte and Oi would present a conflict of interest. Reuters reported on July 8 that Alvarez & Marsal, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte were shortlisted for the role. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.