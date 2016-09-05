SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Oi SA, Brazil's largest fixed-line phone carrier, on Monday said it submitted a debt restructuring plan to a Rio de Janeiro bankruptcy court, in which it added it may seek new capital and sell assets as part of the plan.

Oi on June 20 filed for protection from creditors in the country's biggest-ever bankruptcy case, involving 65.4 billion reais ($19.3 billion) in bonds, bank debt and operating liabilities. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)