SAO PAULO, Sept 8 Investors planning a bid to take over Brazil's bankrupt phone carrier Oi SA said Thursday they can win over disgruntled creditors with a more attractive debt repayment offer than the company's management put forward early this week.

A group of potential bidders led by New York-based investment boutique ACGM Inc and São Paulo-based turnaround firm Íntegra Associados told Reuters their plan will include a financial and an operational overhaul of Oi that would repay lenders more of the company's debt faster and turn Oi around as a company.

After creditors holding at least 40 percent of Oi's unsecured debt rejected management's restructuring proposal soon after it was presented on Monday, the group came forward and told Reuters on Thursday it plans to present a counter proposal.

"One thing that distinguishes our proposal is that it is both a financial and operational restructuring plan," Carlos Abadi, founding partner of ACGM, said.

Renato Carvalho Franco, founding partner of Íntegra added: "We understand the issues concerning both sides," the company's shareholders and lenders.

ACGM and Íntegra represent about three dozen investors whom they were not permitted to name. They did say the potential investors included hedge funds, private equity firms and at least one telephone carrier.

In Oi's plan, unsecured creditors faced a debt writedown of 22 billion reais ($6.8 billion), meaning a 70 percent haircut on all such claims.

ACGM says its preliminary plan would offer a 60 percent haircut on the nominal value of unsecured debt and shorter repayment schedules for secured creditors such as Brazil's BNDES development bank.

The group, however, did not elaborate on its plan or the timing of when it will be unveiled, which will be vital for convincing the shareholders and lenders of Oi to let it take over the company.

Abadi and Franco said they have been waiting to present their plan until after Oi submitted its debt reorganization proposal.

Oi's plan to restructure about 65.4 billion reais of liabilities was not well received by an ad hoc group of bondholders, who accused the carrier of imposing unfair losses on them while putting the interests of the shareholders first.

Any alternative plan will need company, creditor and court approval before implementation. After bondholders with about 34 billion reais of unpaid debt, the government is Oi's largest creditor with a combined 20 billion reais of claims. ($1 = 3.2149 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Reese Ewing and Cynthia Osterman)