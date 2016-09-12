Brazil's Oi says board member Grodetzky resigned

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's Oi SA on Monday said Marcos Grodetzky had stepped down from the phone carrier's board, according to a securities filing.

The company did not disclose the reason for Grodetzky's departure from the post, which he had occupied since September 2015. He also had previously been Oi's chief financial officer.

Grodetzky was one of the executives that Oi's activist minority shareholder, Société Mondiale, proposed to remove from the board. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)